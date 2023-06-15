Paris Union Superintendent Home Raided By FBI Has Ties to Waverly Schools

A former Waverly High School Business and Computer teacher turned Superintendent for the Paris School District had his home raided by the FBI in Paris yesterday.

Multiple media outlets are reporting that Dr. Jeremy Larson’s home in the 700 block of Tenbroeck Street in Paris that court-authorized searches were conducted by FBI Springfield agents yesterday.

An FBI spokesperson told WCIA that there is no reason for parents to be concerned about their child’s safety in this case.

The Paris Union School District declined to comment to WAND-TV.

Larson taught between 2009-2012 in the Waverly School District as a business, marketing, and computer education teacher at the high school. Larson also served district technology coordinator through Lincoln Land Community College according to an online LinkdIN profile.

Larson has been in the Paris-Union School District since 2012, first as principal and for the past 7 years as the district’s superintendent. Larson was named the 2022 Superintendent of Distinction by his colleagues in the Illini Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators.