Parkinsons Break Throughs

By Gary Scott on June 29, 2025 at 11:36am

A research doctor in St Louis says cutting off government funding for Parkinson’s research would be disastrous.

Dr Joel Permutter of Washington University works with patients in the Jacksonville area, and a supporter of fundraising efforts by the Pohlman family. The family held a golf fundraiser earlier this month in honor of their brother.

Dr Perlmutter says research is finding ways of detecting the disease early.

He says one of the break-throughs in the treatment is for Lewy Body patients, and detection of a chemical in the brain.

The scan gives doctors an early glimpse as to what they are dealing with, and better prepare to treat it.

Dr Perlmutter says this is a huge advance.

He says deep brain stimulation has shown to help patients and lessen the side affects. Dr Perlmutter says they’ve also developed a little pump that delivers the drug, leeva-dopa just under the skin on a continual basis, rather than a single dose.

The challenge is the government now needs to provide money through medicare, which is among the areas the administration has targeted.

Dr Perlmutter this kind of treatment sidesteps surgery, which presents its own risks.