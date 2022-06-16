Parolee in Sangamon Arrested For Burglary Spree

Sangamon County authorities arrested a Springfield man late last week in connection to several burglaries in rural Sangamon County earlier this month.

32 year old Brian E. Hiler II of Springfield was arrested last Friday afternoon at his residence in the 1000 block of North Edmond Avenue after an execution of a search warrant.

Hiler was wanted in connection to 3 separate burglaries that occurred throughout the first weeks of June and late May. According to Springfield Leaks, on May 20th, Sangamon County Deputies responded to a residence in the 5000 block of South Cantrall Creek Road, near Cantrall. The homeowner had encountered three subjects in a vehicle outside the residence. The suspects fled but the vehicle, a white 2003 Buick Rendevous, was abandoned and later located by deputies in the 100 block of Hawkeye Way in Springfield. The vehicle was seized and processed for evidence.

On June 1st, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputies took a residential burglary report in the 8000 block of Staley Road, near Loami. Numerous items were taken from the residence, including an antique firearm, a coin collection, and a rock collection.

Last Wednesday, a burglary report was taken from a storage facility in the 3200 block of Sangamon Avenue in Springfield. A Shelby Cobra kit car, dirt bikes, and car engine parts were taken from a storage shed.

Subsequent to the execution of the search warrant last Friday at Hiler’s residence, Sangamon County Deputies and Detectives discovered the body chassis, and numerous parts to the Shelby Cobra kit car were found concealed on the property on Edmond Avenue in Springfield.

Additional items, believed to be stolen property, were also seized in an attempt to identify other victims. Detectives believe all these cases are related and the investigation continues. If you have further information about these burglaries, please call the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office at 217-753-6666 or the Menard-Sangamon Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

Springfield Leaks reports that Hiler was released from the Illinois Department of Corrections in January and was on parole for a delivery of methamphetamine conviction. Hiler also has a lengthy criminal history throughout Central and West Central Illinois.

Hiler has been charged with residential burglary, burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property. Hiler is currently being held on $500,000 bond at the Sangamon County Jail.