Parrish Wanted

By Gary Scott on August 15, 2025 at 12:05pm

The Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers has targeted a local man as it’s most wanted at large suspect.

Crimestoppers is looking for help from the public in the location of 39-year-old James Parrish.

Parrish is described as a white male, standing 5-8 and weighing 165 pounds.

He has brown hair that is brush cut, and blue eyes.

His last known address was in the 800 block of South Kosciusko.

Parrish is wanted for failure to appear in court for meth possession and driving with a suspended license.

Police are asking for tips to be submitted to the Morgan-Scott-Cass County Crimestoppers Facebook page. Any tips that lead to an arrest may mean a cash reward.