Parrothead Night Returns to Morgan Co. Fair in Support of New Cause

The Morgan County Fair will have a special night to honor veterans this year.

The Red, White & Brews Night is going back to Parrot Head night this year. Marty Marr says that the evening’s concert with the Boat Drunks will take it back to the night’s original theme of summertime, island-like enjoyment.

He says this year, funds will be raised to help local veterans: “This year we are doing something a little different where we are going to bring in the Lincoln Land Honor Flight. They have been working with us on this. We are going to try to raise enough money with some of the items that we are going to auction off to provide the means for somebody to go on an Honor Flight.”

The concert kicks off at 6PM Thursday, July 8th in the Pavilion. Prizes will also be given away for the best Parrot Head Attire. Tim Birdsell of Central Illinois Dish Pro will also be on hand to give away some flags to veterans and first responders. Golden Eagle Distributing will provide the adult island refreshments. For questions about the event or to become a sponsor call Marr at 217-473-9304.