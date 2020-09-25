ParTee for PCASA on Oct. 17 at K’s Creek Golf Course

The Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault is hosting its first ever ParTee for PCASA golf outing next month at K’s Creek Golf Course in Jacksonville.

The outing’s proceeds will go directly to PCASA to help sexual assault survivors in the 11 county region. Cost is $60 per golfer, with four golfers per team.

PCASA Community Outreach Specialist Deb Bonner says it’s a fun event that will benefit survivors directly in the local region: “This is basically just a fun way to get out and support the community. The Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault supports 11 counties with supporting the survivors of sexual violence as well as providing medical and legal advocacy. Funds will go towards helping with that, and hopefully it’s a chance to enjoy some beautiful October weather.”

Bonner says that a few corporate sponsorship spots remain for the event: “We do still have a few sponsorships available. We have whole sponsorships available for $100, although we are down to about 5 available left. If you are interested, get in touch with us quick. We do have a couple of other sponsorships as well, that if you want to reach out to me, I’d be happy to go into more detail.”

To contact PCASA about one of the sponsorships, contact Deb Donner at 217-744-2560 or dbonner@prairiecasa.org for more information. Tee time with a shotgun start is 10AM on October 17th. Registration is at 8:30. Breakfast, snacks, lunch, a golf cart, goodie bags, and 18 holes of golf are included in the registration fee. For further information on the event itself, visit Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault on Facebook.