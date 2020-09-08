Passavant Adding Office Space For Physicians & Specialists in $20 Million Expansion

Memorial Health Systems has announced an expansion on the Passavant Area Hospital campus. Memorial Health System will begin construction this month on a 36,000-square-foot medical office building on the Passavant campus.

The two-story building will be attached to the north side of the existing medical office building, which opened in June 2013 and has been the home to Memorial Physician Services – Jacksonville and Springfield Clinic. Construction is expected to begin today. With about 18,000 square feet of space on each floor, the new building is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.

Passavant President and CEO Dr. Scott Boston says it will increase services to the Jacksonville area by adding physicians and specialists to the current office space: “These physicians will be mostly in the clinics. We don’t anticipate many of them providing care in the hospital. This is more for outpatient visits in the office environment. There will be an increase in services. There will be new services added in addition to existing services for infusion, oncology, and we are also going to be increasing the number of physicians that are available for dermatology, endocrinology, nephrology, plastic surgery, rheumatology, and an increase the availability of these services and the number of service over what we are currently offering at the medical office building.”

Other new or expanded will include laboratory services, an additional x-ray room, allergy specialty, audiology, cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, otolaryngology, pulmonary, urology, and vascular services.

Ray Williams, CEO of Springfield Clinic, says it will bring more coverage to Morgan, Cass, Greene, Scott and Brown counties: “We’re excited that this expansion allows us to provide full-time coverage from our Cancer Center in this area. This new medical office building will allow us to deliver more health care services to the people in need close to their home. Our patient-care team is proud to move forward and complete another successful partnership with Memorial Health System.”

When construction is complete, Springfield Clinic providers will offer full-time coverage from the Cancer Center and family medicine and part-time coverage in ophthalmology. The additional office space will also allow more Springfield Clinic specialists from Springfield to visit Jacksonville to see patients. The new project will also include renovating an estimated 10,000 square feet of space in the current medical office building, focusing primarily on the existing waiting areas and the radiology suite that Springfield Clinic operates on the ground floor. Additional parking is included in the project to accommodate the increased volume of patients who will be receiving care in the medical office building.

BSA LifeStructures of St. Louis is the architect. Harold O’Shea Builders of Springfield will be the general contractor. The estimated cost of the project is $20.6 million.