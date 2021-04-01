Passavant Auxiliary Basket Raffle Aims to Fund Specialized Equipment Purchase

A raffle ticket could help area physicians detect bacterial infections faster.

The Passavant Hospital Auxiliary will be using money raised during this year’s Spring Basket fundraiser to purchase a piece of cutting-edge laboratory equipment for the hospital that will save physicians valuable time when diagnosing and treating bacterial infections in a patient’s bloodstream.

The Auxiliary says the Luminex Verigene bacteria and virus identification system, a sophisticated and highly specialized type of lab equipment that can rapidly detect pathogens responsible for infection and help physicians decide how to treat it.

Hospital officials say tests to determine if a patient has a bacterial infection in the bloodstream have a relatively fast turn-around time. However, under current testing processes in place at Passavant Area Hospital, it takes at least two days to identify what type of bacteria is responsible for the infection—information the patient’s physician needs before deciding how to treat the infection.

The Auxiliary is hoping to add the identification system with proceeds from the basket raffle. Basket items are donated by area businesses in an effort to meet the goal.

This year’s baskets include:

Cha-Ching! $1,225 cash (sponsors: Bank of Springfield, CNB Bank, First National Bank, Phyllis Lape, Karen Sibert, The Farmer’s State Bank and Trust Company, Town & Country Bank)

Can Ya Dig It? (worth $900) Items and sponsors: Two Mexican-crafted pottery planters – Ace Hardware; galvanized tub with a watering can, digital soil pH meter, Miracle Grow®, Roundup®, kneeling pad, Fiskars trowel, frog decorations, garden stone, and gloves – Buchheit of Jacksonville; Toro leaf blower, trowel, claw, clippers, garden hat, Burpee flower seeds, two citronella candles, water globe, 8-inch glazed clay pot – Beard Implement-Arenzville; handmade potting bench – Girls in the Garage; $50 certificate – Hembrough Tree & Lawn Care; two plant stands and three plastic pots – Home Depot; two bags of potting soil and assorted peat pots – Midland Farm and Home Supply; $50 certificate – Turner Tree Service; soil aerator, spade and garden hose – Walmart

Because You’re Worth It! – (worth $600) Items and sponsors: $40 certificate – A Bloom Bar; one night stay plus Turkish Towel Company robe and slippers – Blessings on State Bed & Breakfast; Godiva chocolates and Cooper’s Hawk white wine with stem wine glasses – Megan McGuire; $100 Lipsense makeup and bag – Brittany Henry; $100 certificate – Inner Harmony Spa; $50 facial certificate – LB Beauty; massage by Hannah Pate; $30 facial/spa service certificate – Refinery Skincare & Wax; white wicker basket – Sara and Kyle Schumacher; Caren lotion, nail files, headbands, three bracelets, Snoozie slippers, savory party snack mix, Jacksonville tea towel, notebook and gratitude journal – Passavant Auxiliary Gift Shop

To purchase basket raffle tickets by credit card, call the Passavant Auxiliary Gift Shop at 217-245-9541, ext. 3186. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25. Winning tickets will be drawn at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.