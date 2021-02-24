Passavant Cardiac Rehab Earns Key Certification

The Passavant Area Hospital Cardiac Rehab Program recently received a key recognition.

The Passavant Area Hospital cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation program recently earned certification by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR).

According to the announcement by Memorial Health System today, AACVPR-certified programs are considered leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high-quality patient care.

To earn accreditation, program leaders at Passavant participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices.

Alicia Riley, RN, cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation program coordinator at Passavant says it is a difficult certification to achieve. She says the Cardiac Rehab Program had to prove that they provide excellent care and improve patients’ lives and overall health, and that the program not only follows Medicare guidelines, but AACVPR guidelines as well.

Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs help people with cardiovascular problems (heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary problems (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD], respiratory symptoms) recover faster.

Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.