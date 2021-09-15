Passavant Drive-Thru Lab To Open Tomorrow

A July Construction Photo of the New Drive Thru Lab Location on Westgate.

Passavant Area Hospital is set to open its new drive through lab tomorrow. According to a press release, the lab located at 563 North Westgate Avenue will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for routine lab services, including blood draws, urine collection and tests for flu, strep, and RSV.

The lab will also operate its two drive-thru lanes on Mondays through Fridays from 8AM to 1:15PM and Sundays from 8 to 11:15AM for COVID-19 testing ahead of patient procedures. Scheduling and registration for COVID-19 testing before procedures are required.

Registration is recommended for faster routine lab service and can be made by calling 217-479-5547. A physician’s order is required for all lab services. Patients should bring their insurance cards.

The drive-thru lab will be located at the northwest corner of the nonprofit hospital’s campus. When entering the campus at the entrance at Westgate Avenue near West Walnut Street, drive north and follow signs to the lab.

For more information, call 217-245-9541, ext. 3191.

Passavant Area Hospital currently operates a drive-thru lab in the physician’s parking garage on its campus. When the new drive-thru lab opens, the current lab will cease operation.