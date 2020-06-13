Passavant Employees Included in Memorial Health System Furloughs

By Jeremy Coumbes on June 13, 2020 at 8:02am

A large number of healthcare employees are out of a job today.

Memorial Health System announced yesterday the temporary furlough of 460 employees until September 30th, which is reported to include just over 60 employees at Passavant Area Hospital.

Officials with Memorial said in a statement yesterday the furloughs were a result of decreased patient volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement, hospital system officials say “The COVID-19 pandemic has led to significant financial challenges for healthcare organizations across the country..” And “Unfortunately, Memorial Health System is not immune from these pressures.”

Changes to compensation and benefit programs have also been made, including “leader compensation reductions of up to 30%” according to the statement.

The furloughs impact employees throughout the Memorial Health System’s eight affiliates, which include hospitals in Jacksonville, Springfield, Decatur, Lincoln and Taylorville.

The 460 workers that have now been put on the shelf represent approximately 5% of Memorial Health System’s workforce.