Passavant Fighting COVID With Donation From Cargill

Passavant Area Hospital is benefiting from a COVID-19 grant from an area employer.

The Passavant Area Hospital Foundation announced today, it was the recent recipient of a $10,000 COVID-19 grant from the Cargill Corporation.

Foundation Executive Director Pam Martin said in the announcement today “the grant allows healthcare facilities to purchase minor equipment or personal protective equipment to fight COVID-19.”

She says “The Foundation has used the grant to purchase a Clorox Total 360 electrostatic sprayer for the Passavant Hospital Environmental Services team”, which will be used to clean public areas such as waiting rooms, meeting rooms and dining areas in the hospital.

According to the announcement, the disinfectant used in the cleaner will kill C.diff (Clostridium difficle) in five minutes, and 38 other bacteria, viruses and fungi in one minute. The spray dries within a few minutes, has a low odor and can be utilized on a broad range of surfaces.





Kerri Barton, Environmental Services Manager says the electrostatic sprayer will allow for cleaning and disinfecting in hare to reach areas such as the underside and backside of surfaces.