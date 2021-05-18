Passavant Foundation Extends Education Grant Deadline

Aspiring healthcare professionals in West Central Illinois are being given more time to apply for grant funding. The Passavant Area Hospital Foundation is extending its deadline to apply for its Healthcare Career Education Grant. The new deadline is June 1st. Grants are awarded to students pursuing careers identified by Passavant Area Hospital that align with its present and future clinical care needs.

Award amounts range from $3,500 to up to $27,000 for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Recipients must complete a work obligation at the nonprofit hospital upon completing their program.

Applicants must be currently attending or accepted into a fully accredited school for their chosen field of study and demonstrate a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Pam Martin, executive director of the Passavant Area Hospital Foundation and Volunteer department says “This program is a win for the student, the hospital, our patients, and our larger community.” Investing in education to strengthen local healthcare is possible thanks to the generosity of program donors.

Martin says the foundation has awarded $75,000 in funding to students pursuing healthcare degrees over the past three years. Visit PassavantHospital.com/Passavant-Area-Hospital-Fundation for detailed guidelines and to download application forms.

For more information about the Passavant Area Hospital Foundation Healthcare Career Education Grant Program, contact Martin at 217-479-5575 or email PAHFoundation@mhsil.com.