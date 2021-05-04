Passavant, Memorial Health System Welcome “Baby Yodas” for May the 4th

Zayne Damon Courtwright was born May 4th at Passavant Area Hospital. Zayne is the son of Janet Gregory and Shane Courtwright. (Photo provided by Memorial Health System)

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 4, 2021 at 5:54pm

Passavant Area Hospital welcomed newborn arrivals Tuesday by celebrating May the 4th. All five Memorial Health System Hospitals celebrated May the 4th day with “Star Wars” babies including a Luke.

Fans of Star Wars celebrate when the calendar turns to May the 4th each year because the date reflects the catchphrase from the movies, “May the Force be with you.”

Babies born Tuesday, May 4 at Passavant Area Hospital, Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Decatur Memorial Hospital, and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln were dressed as Baby Yoda to celebrate Star Wars Day.

Baby Yoda is the popular character from the Star Wars’ The Mandalorian TV series. The Baby Yoda ensemble for the newborns even included a crocheted lightsaber.

Two babies were welcomed at Passavant on May the 4th. Zayne Damon Courtwright was born weighing 7lbs 14 oz and was 20 inches long. Zayne is the son of Janet Gregory and Shane Courtwright.

And Joseph Ryan Bull was born at 8:59 am. Joseph is the son of Courtney and John Bull. He was 6lbs 5oz, and 20 inches long.

Joseph Ryan Bull was born May 4th at Passavant Area Hospital. . Joseph is the son of Courtney and John Bull. (Photo provided by Memorial Health System)

At Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Luke Gray Sokolowski was born at 9:59 a.m. on May 4 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He is the son of Matthew and Tamara Sokolowski of Lincoln. He weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces, and measured 20 ½ inches long. Luke has one sibling, Matthew James, 3 ½.

Luke Gray Sokolowski was born at 9:59 a.m. on May 4 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He is the son of Matthew and Tamara Sokolowski of Lincoln. (Photo provided by Memorial Health System)

Matthew and Tamara are both fans of the original three Star Wars movies and had picked out the name Luke for their second son long before they found out his approximate due date.

Luke Skywalker is the name of the main protagonist in the original three Star Wars movies. Tamara Sokolowski said “it seems it was just meant to be” as she was asked about having her son Luke on May the 4th.

Both Sokolowskis donned Star Wars-related T-shirts and have at-the-ready Star Wars-themed outfits for baby Luke.