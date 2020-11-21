Passavant Restricting Visitors as COVID cases surge

Passavant Area Hospital is implementing further visitor restrictions as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in the area.

According to an announcement made Saturday afternoon, effective Monday, Nov. 23, most inpatients, with some limited exceptions, will no longer be allowed to have visitors. In order to support communication, information will be provided to patients and families using telephones or video methods when possible.

In addition to the visitor restrictions, the main entrance to the hospital will be temporarily closed. All other hospital entrances including the east entrance, north entrance and west Emergency Department entrance will remain open.

According to the announcement, the decision was made as part of Memorial Health System’s ongoing efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect patients and ensure healthcare professionals can continue to safely offer all services.

The restrictions have already been implemented at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield and Decatur Memorial Hospital and also will take effect Monday at Taylorville Memorial Hospital and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.

Passavant president and CEO Dr. Scott Boston says Passavant is taking this step in order to continue to care for the community, and hospital administrraion asks for the community to support the hospital by getting flu shots and helping control community spread of COVID-19, by washing hands, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

The hospital will allow exceptions to the visitor restrictions with approval in the following limited circumstances:

·Emergency Department: One visitor who must remain in the patient’s room for duration of visit.

·Inpatient at end-of-life: Two visitors.

·Inpatient obstetrics: One support person who must be the same person for the duration of the patient’s stay.

·Pediatrics, inpatient and outpatient: Two parents/guardians.

·Surgery/Procedure, inpatient and outpatient: One visitor in the waiting room only for the duration of the surgical procedure.

·Any patient with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments: One support person.

·Outpatient services: Patients being provided outpatient services are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have visitors wait outside until services are complete.

Passavant Administrators say everyone who enters the hospital must wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth at all times while in the hospital. Visitors will be screened upon entry to the hospital. Children younger than age 16 are not permitted, unless they are the parent of a child receiving care.

The restrictions will be reviewed as the COVID-19 situation evolves and infection prevention guidance is updated.