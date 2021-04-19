Passavant Transitional Care Unit Named a Top Short Term Facility by U.S. News & World Report

The President of Passavant Area Hospital is praising staff members, after part of the hospital received national recognition.

The transitional care unit at Passavant Area Hospital has been recognized as one of the top short-term rehabilitation facilities in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

The unit was named a Best Nursing Home for 2020-21. Hospital officials say the recognition places the unit among the top 21 percent of skilled nursing facilities in the country.

Dr. Scott Boston, Passavant Area Hospital president and CEO says the nonprofit hospital’s transitional care unit earned Best Nursing Homes status by achieving a rating of “High Performing,” the highest possible rating for a short-term rehabilitation facility. He says it’s the work of the entire staff that makes the difference.

“We’re really excited that we have this recognition, particularly during the Covid pandemic. It really shines a light on all the really good work the whole team is doing. Everything from nursing, housekeeping, rehabilitation, physical therapist, occupation therapist, speech therapist, everyone that goes into that environment and provides that high level of care. So It is really enjoyable to get this recognition knowing all the hard work that our team does in TCU to provide this really good experience for everyone that comes through.”

According to an announcement by the hospital this morning, Passavant’s 15-bed transitional care unit is located within the hospital but is considered a short-term care facility for patients transitioning from the hospital to home or from one care setting to another.

Jessica Ford, a registered nurse and nurse manager for Passavant’s transitional care unit says it is a unique situation with the transitional care unit being located within the hospital but considered its own stand-alone unit. Boston says it allows for staff to work with inpatient hospital nursing to best treat patients.

“Since this a very unique environment it doesn’t happen at many institutions. It really allows us to take those patients who need a little bit of extra time to get back fully on their feet. So they can get back to that home environment and really be safe and comfortable.

Functioning at that level of independence that they desire, in this current environment people often get discharged from the hospital pretty quickly. Having this available is a very nice option to get people the little bit of extra care they need to be safe and comfortable at home.”

According to the announcement, U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those with excellent performance in quality measures and those that satisfy U.S. News’ assessment of the appropriate use of key services.

Nursing home profile pages include a patient safety summary that reflects COVID-19 data alongside other measurements of safety and related advice on choosing a home or facility during the pandemic.