Passavant Welcomes First Baby of 2021

Jenny Bishop of White Hall holds her daughter, Juniper Opal Riggs, who was the first baby of 2021 at Passavant Area Hospital, arriving at 3:31 p.m. Jan. 4. Juniper was 5 pounds and 10 ounces and measured 18½ inches long. (Photo: Bobbi Wiseman)

The first baby born at Passavant Area Hospital in 2021 was welcomed to the world Monday.

Juniper Opal Riggs was born at 3:31 pm Monday. Juniper’s parents are Jenny Bishop and Jacob Riggs of White Hall. Bishop says she did not envision becoming pregnant in 2020, but her baby girl, is everything Bishop imagined she would be. Juniper’s father, Jacob Riggs says he was hoping for a girl.

Bishop says Juniper was a little unexpected as Bishop says she didn’t intend to become pregnant in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Juniper was born weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 18 ½ inches long. She has one sibling, Jason Vernon Riggs, who is 4 years old and according to Bishop is excited to meet his sister.

Bishop says “When I was pregnant, he would kiss my belly and say, ‘I’m kissing your sister!’ We’d remind him, ‘She’s your sister!’ He’s practiced putting a diaper on a stuffed animal. I think he’s excited to love on her.”

Passavant Area Hospital Family Maternity Suites staff presented the family with a gift basket that included diapers and clothing for the baby, a blanket, a stuffed toy, a rubber duck and a book.