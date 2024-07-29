Pathway Dedicates Meeting Room to Late, Long-Time Board Member Fox

Pathway Services recently dedicated one of its meeting spaces to one of its long-time distinguished board members.

The board recently honored former Board Member, the late Rodger Fox with a plaque and dedication to the Rodger Fox Meeting Room. Fox passed away in April.

Fox served on the Pathway Board from July 2009 to June 2018. In addition to his nine years on the Pathway Board, Fox was also a member of the Jacksonville AMBUCS, volunteered his time with the American Red Cross, and drove a caravan for Blue Cross, Blue Shield. Fox also served as a member of the U.S. Air Force, spending some time deployed in Japan.

Recently, he was co-partner with his wife, Sue, at the Times Square Sewing Complex right on the square in downtown Jacksonville.

Sue and several immediate family members attended a small dedication ceremony at Pathway Services, located at 1905 West Morton Avenue.