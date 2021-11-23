Pathway Executive Director to Retire

Pathway Services is looking for a new Executive Director.

Maryjane Million, executive director of Pathway Services Unlimited, Inc., is retiring at the end of March, according to an announcement by Kevin Eckhoff, president of the Pathway Board of Directors.

Million became executive director of Pathway in March 2020. She had previously served on the Pathway board of directors from 2017 until her selection as executive director.

Million says everyone involved with Pathway has made serving as Executive Director a wonderful experience.

“Pathway Services is a wonderful organization, I’m truly blessed to work here. The staff are wonderful people. The most dedicated employees that do terrific work every day to take care of the individuals that live in our homes.”

Million says the selection process for a replacement is currently underway with more information available from the Board of Directors.

She says she plans for there a be a smooth transition for whoever succeeds her as Executive Director.

“I told them I would stay as long as they needed. I had planned to retire at the end of March or the first of April, but we will see how the search goes, and if I’m needed to stay on longer I can. But I’m sure that they won’t have any difficulty filling this position.”

In a press release this morning announcing her retirement, Board President Kevin Eckhoff expressed thanks to Maryjane for her outstanding leadership on behalf of the Board.

He said “Maryjane started her tenure as executive director at the beginning of COVID-19. Despite the numerous challenges the pandemic presented, she always kept the needs of our individuals first, while also moving the agency forward.”