Pathway Festival of Trees Goes Virtual

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 30, 2020 at 12:27pm

A Jacksonville holiday tradition will be presented virtually this year.

Pathway Services announced today the annual Festival of Trees event will be moving to an online auction format this year.

Executive Director Maryjane Million says that despite COVID-19, Pathway wanted to provide the holiday treat for the Jacksonville community.

Million says currently there is a need for designers to create the holiday pieces. The Festival of Trees will provide designers a 6-foot or 4-foot artificial tree of their choice (including white lights) or a wreath to design.

Designers may enter more than one creation. A designer entry form with more details and instructions is available at PathwayServices.org or by calling 217–479–2300. Registration deadline is Nov. 2.

The online auction will run Nov. 12-23 at bids.PathwayServices.org. Centerpieces will be up for auction Nov. 12-14, wreaths Nov. 15-17 and trees Nov. 18-23.

Proceeds from the Festival of Trees will benefit the Pathway Partners Fund. The Pathway Partners Fund provides assistance for the unfunded needs, such as clothing, medical expenses and entertainment, to individuals served by Pathway.

For more information on the Festival of Trees, contact Pathway Services, 217–479–2300, or visit PathwayServices.org.