Pathway Honors Late Former President

Mary Ellen McDowell, left, wife of Dr. Jason McDowell and Mollie Huff, fiancé of the McDowell’s son, Carter, pose with the new plaque renaming the Community Room in honor of Dr. McDowell.

Pathway Services has renamed a portion of its building in honor of one of its late champions.

Pathway has renamed its Community Room in honor of Dr. Jason McDowell, a former Pathway board member and past board president of the organization.

A memorial ceremony was held prior to the May 22 board meeting to officially rename the Community Room as the Dr. Jason McDowell Community Room. Dr. McDowell died last July after a lengthy illness. He served in several leadership roles on the Pathway board from 2016 to 2022 including vice president, president and past president.

A commemorative plaque rests inside the room honoring McDowell’s work with Pathway. In addition to the plaque, the east and west entrances welcome visitors with signage to the Dr. Jason McDowell Community Room.

Dr. McDowell, who moved to Jacksonville in 2001 after obtaining his Doctorate of Optometry from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, worked for International Eye Care Center in Jacksonville.