Pathway Names New Community Living Services Director

A recent IC grad has been tapped by Pathway Services Unlimited of Jacksonville as the new Community Living Services Director.

According to an announcement from Pathway this morning, Anna Siragusa has been named to take over the position. Siragusa is a 2021 graduate of Illinois College where she completed a double major in psychology and sociology.

She joined Pathway in 2021 as a Residential Program facilitator and lead Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professional (QIDP) in the Residential Program. Prior to joining Pathway, she was a residence hall director, student ambassador, and resident assistant at Illinois College.

Pathway Executive Director Ryan Dowd says he is excited to have Siragusa join the leadership team. He says she was heavily endorsed for the position, not only by fellow employees but also by the people that Pathway serves.

As Community Living Services director, Siragusa will supervise all residential services, monitor residential activities and ensure quality services are provided to the individuals supported in Pathway’s ten residential homes. In addition, she will be responsible for filling individual vacancies in the residential homes.