Pathway Names New Community Living Services Director

By Jeremy Coumbes on December 23, 2020 at 2:59pm

A former Beardstown educator is now overseeing multiple Pathway group homes.

Pathway Services Unlimited announced today, Cody Winkelman has been named the new Community Living Services Director.

Winkelman earned his Bachelor of Science degree in education, with a focus on special education and deaf education from Illinois State University in 2010.

Winkelman served as special education teacher at Beardstown High School from 2011 to 2017, where he worked with students with diverse learning and cultural backgrounds. During his time at Beardstown, he also helped coach the football and track teams.

Most recently, Winkelman was a youth treatment counselor and teacher at Forest Heights Lodge in Evergreen, CO, a residential treatment center for children with behavioral, autism and other social/learning disorders.

In his role as director, Winkelman oversees the operation and budget of eleven group homes in Jacksonville and Springfield.