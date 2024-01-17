Pathway Services Announces New Communications Coordinator

Pathway Services recently announced an employee will be getting a promotion to become the organization’s communication coordinator.

According to the Journal Courier, financial and human resources assistant Jessica Brogdon has been named the new Communication Coordinator.

Brogdon joined Pathway in 2020 as an administrative assistant. She is currently completing her bachelor’s degree in Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University online.

Brogdon will be responsible for all marketing and public relations for Pathway including publicizing all of Pathway’s business ventures. Brogdon will also coordinate promotional material for the local group who works to find quality opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and other physical and mental challenges in the Jacksonville and surrounding area.