Pathway Services Expanding to Downtown Jacksonville Location

Pathway Services is expanding to a location in Downtown Jacksonville in the near future.

The Journal Courier reports that Pathway purchased the 6,000-square-foot building at 31 S. Central Park Plaza, formerly the home of Trone Appliance Center, late last month. Ryan Dowd, executive director of Pathway Services, told the paper that the agency will move major portions of its Community Day Services program to the building to expand workforce opportunities. Dowd says the move will take place within the next 6 months after renovations are done to the building.

Dowd says that the Day Services have outgrown the West Morton building and it will also represent a shift in direction for the Day Services programs. Dowd told the Journal Courier that the location will be called Pathway Place and will start with about 10-15 people working out of the building to help the organization ease into expansion. The location will house the production of their new dog biscuits line of products and other retail items they currently craft, another section will house the contractual work done for the State of Illinois, and a third will be for shredding and other production services.

Several things will remain at their current location at 1905 West Morton Avenue including The Attic Resale Shop, car washing and detailing services, and cardboard recycling.

Dowd says an open house for the new location will be held once everything is operational to demonstrate to the community what Pathway Place has to offer to the community.