Pathway Services Final Year for Festival

By Gary Scott on November 9, 2026 at 10:13am

Lagging interest is one of the reasons Pathway Services is getting out of the Festival of Trees business.

This year’s event on the 21st will be the final sponsored by Pathway Services Unlimited.

Executive director Ryan Dowd says the interest has fallen off a bit.

He also says it is a lot of work for his staff.

Pathway took over the event from Woodhaven Hospice in 2017, when Woodhaven folded. They have had the event every year since, with the exception of the COVID years of 2021 and 22.

Dowd says Pathway had great luck with Day Glo Bingo in late summer.

That event was held in August, and the response was overwhelmin, according to Dowd.

The Festival will be held at the Pathway Plaza location on West Morton, ending at 4:30 PM on that Saturday, with the auction at 6:30.