Pathway Tries Glo-Bingo

By Gary Scott on August 18, 2026 at 9:21am

Pathway Services Unlimited will hold a different kind of bingo fundraiser later this month.

It is GloBingo at the Jacksonville American Legion on the 28th.

Pathway executive director Ryan Dowd says the event is a new experience for the agency.

He’s not sure what to expect.

People must be 18 and older to attend. Doors will open at 6 that night, and bingo begins at 7.

Dowd says Pathway is emerging from a tough time.

He says the client population was down in the years that followed COVID. But, he says the numbers now are good, with only one opening at a home.

Over $1-thousand in cash prizes will be offered during the game. There will be a cash bar, 50-50 drawing, and a silent auction with items such as meals, Cardinal tickets and gift baskets.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.