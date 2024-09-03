Pathway’s Morris Named IARF Professional of the Year

Pathway Services’ Tara Morris, a Residential Supervisor for the Agency, has been named the 2024 Community Care Professional of the Year by the Illinois Association of Rehabilitation Facilities.

Morris, a native of Jacksonville, started as a Direct Support Professional at Pathway on August 18, 2022. She assumed the Residential Supervisor role on July 2, 2023 for Pathway’s home on Nazarene, which houses four men supported by the agency.

President and CEO of IARF Josh Evans said in a press release: “The CCPY is one of our most prestigious awards, and one we are honored to bestow this year on Ms. Morris.”

The purpose of the award is to acknowledge excellence and seeks to recognize a frontline staff member working in an IARF member agency that exemplifies quality care, compassion, person-centered focus and commitment to the individuals and families they support and understands the value of the care professional’s work.

Morris was honored with the award and a check on Thursday. Morris said: “I would like to thank everyone who offered my name for this award. It’s an overwhelming feeling that’s hard to describe. I’m very dedicated to my job, all my clients and especially my house, Nazarene. I am where I want to be in life. Thank all those at Pathway who have taught me and listened, as we are the voice for our individuals.”

The IARF represents nearly 80 member agencies providing services and supports in more than 900 locations across the state.