Patients Hospitalized on Election Day Have Opportunity to Vote

Patients at Passavant Area Hospital will be able to vote in the upcoming election.

Memorial Health system announced today that patients at all five of it’s hospitals in Central Illinois will be able to cast their vote if they are in the hospital on November 3rd.

According to state law, a qualified voter admitted to a hospital not more than 14 days before an election is entitled to vote using a vote-by-mail ballot delivered by either a legal family member or someone who is registered to vote in the patient’s precinct.

According to the announcement, the patient, or a representative who is a family member or registered voter who lives in the same precinct as the patient, must first fill out a form available at their county clerk’s office attesting to the patient’s reason for being in the hospital and that he or she will not be able to go to the polling place on Election Day.

The patient’s physician, advanced practice registered nurse or physician assistant must also fill out this form.

The patient’s representative must then take the form to the county clerk’s office for review and to be notarized, and at that time, will receive the patient’s ballot.

The representative can then take the ballot back to the hospital to be filled out by the patient. The patient’s representative must return the completed ballot to the county clerk’s office by 7 p.m. Election Day.

For more information about the process, patients or their representative can visit their county clerk’s website or call their office.