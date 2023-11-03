Pawnee Man Arrested After Woman Hit By A Vehicle

A Pawnee man is currently behind bars in Sangamon County after he allegedly attempted to run over a woman during a domestic dispute.

According to a press release from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:30 yesterday afternoon, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 800 block of Lincoln Street in Pawnee after a call from the Pawnee Police Department about an investigation involving an unidentified 29-year old woman being struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the female victim and the driver of the vehicle, 64-year old Robert R. Terry of Pawnee had been in a domestic disturbance prior to the victim being struck by the vehicle. The victim was airlifted to a Springfield-area hospital with life threatening injuries.

According to the report, the victim sustained multiple fractures to the upper and lower portions of her body and suffered a lacerated kidney. She is currently undergoing surgery to repair the damage.

Illinois State Police, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, Divernon Police, and Auburn Police Departments also assisted at the scene.

Terry was taken into custody by deputies and interviewed by detectives. He has been cited for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, and aggravated reckless driving. He is currently held at the Sangamon County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.

Terry was currently on pretrial release for a possession of methamphetamine arrest by Divernon Police on October 25th.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and the Pawnee Police are still conducting an investigation into the incident.