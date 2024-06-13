Pawnee Native Named 65th Sangamon Co. Fair Queen

By Benjamin Cox on June 13, 2024 at 5:49am

The Sangamon County Fair kicked off yesterday with the 65th Annual Sangamon County Fair Queen pageant.

Last night’s queen was Claire Oliver of Pawnee. On top of the crown, Oliver is the winner of a $2,000 scholarship, a wardrobe allowance of $1,000 and her expenses will be paid to attend the Miss Illinois County Fair Pageant in January.

Oliver currently attends Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and is a 2023 graduate of Pawnee High School.

Oliver was first runner-up last year in the 2023 pageant. Oliver takes over for the 2023 winner Brook Stuebs of Loami.

Tonight, the fair welcomes country star Priscilla Block to headline the grandstand along with Conner Smith and Mark Wills starting at 6:30.

Bands Gator Head and Unchained take the stage in the Warren-Boynton State Bank Pavillion with Gator Head starting at 5. The Sheep Show starts everything today at 8 o’clock this morning.