Pawnee Woman Dead in 3-Vehicle Crash on IL-104 in Southern Sangamon

One woman has died after a 3-vehicle collision on Illinois Route 104 in Sangamon County.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of a 42 year old woman from Pawnee at the scene in the 3-car crash that involved a semi tractor trailer on Route 104 just east of Interstate 55 this afternoon.

Illinois State Police were called to respond to the crash at 1:49 this afternoon. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that occupants of another vehicle were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Both lanes of Illinois Route 104 from I-55 to Comanche Road, west of Pawnee were shut down and traffic was diverted for an extended period of time for investigation and clean up of the crash. Northbound and southbound ramps along I-55 remained open for the duration of the clean up.

The identity of the deceased woman is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

The death and crash remain under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.