PAWS Fun-Raiser Aims for Fun, Fundraising this Saturday

A Jacksonville non-profit animal rescue is inviting the public to its annual event this weekend aimed at helping continue its mission of protecting animals.

The Protecting Animal Welfare Society, or P.A.W.S. of Jacksonville is hosting the 13th annual Dog Gone Fun-Raising event this Saturday.

Lisa Jackson with P.A.W.S. says the group is celebrating an anniversary of sorts, as it has been ten years since they acquired the property for the current shelter at 400 West Walnut Street.

She says the Fun-Raiser will have a little something for everyone this Saturday and is one of the rescue’s main financial outlets to help keep the facility going. “Every year we have a big event. There is going to be a bounce house, all kinds of local vendors, and Lazy Lakers will be there handling all of the food this year which we are so grateful for having. It takes a huge burden off of us. Jess Spradlin will be doing a live auction. We have baskets that are donated throughout the year from a lot of local businesses that will donate for us to auction off.

The funds from that help to keep the place up and running and cover improvements. We purchased this property in 2013 and it had been a roofing company, not a rescue, so over the years we have tried to make improvements and mold the place into a dog rescue instead of a roofing company.”

Over the last 13 years, P.A.W.S. has continued to grow and now houses approximately 90 dogs and 35 to 40 cats who are waiting for someone to take them home.

Jackson says they have been fortunate and are very thankful for the continued support by the community that has helped to keep the non-profit rescue able to take care of as many animals as possible.

“We are a rescue that is very fortunate to be able to keep a zero balance at our vet. We use Cass Veterinary, they have an office in Virginia and out on West Walnut. So we are fortunate enough that we are able to keep our bill down to zero.

Which makes them a whole lot more able to help us when we call them at seven o’clock at night to say hey, look what happened. So thanks to the donations and fundraising, and memorials that are given to us, we are very fortunate to be a rescue that doesn’t have a huge vet bill haunting us.”

Jackson says sometimes their volunteers go to great lengths and great distances to rescue animals who deserve a second or even sometimes third chance of finding a happy home.

The P.A.W.S. annual Dog Gone Fun-Raiser kicks off this Saturday at noon. Entertainment will be provided by Jacksonville’s own Robert Sampson. There will also be a cash raffle, 50/50 drawing face painting, and more.

For more information on the Protecting Animal Welfare Society, call 217-243-7297, or go to the Paws Jackson page on Facebook.