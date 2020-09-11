Pearl Fuel Mart Burglarized

A gas station in a rural Pike County township was burglarized early Thursday morning. WGEM reports that the Pearl Fuel Mart was burglarized during the early morning hours of Thursday. Illinois State Police District 20 confirmed that various items were stolen from the station that sits on Illinois Route 100 on the edge of Pearl in Pike County, Illinois.

WGEM reports that ISP investigators were on scene Thursday looking for additional evidence. Troopers told WGEM that they are looking into three suspects as this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information into the incident is encouraged to call Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood’s office at 217-285-5011, Pike County Crime Stoppers at 217-285-1500 or the Illinois State Police District 20 office in Pittsfield at 217-285-2034.