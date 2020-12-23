Pearl Man Arrested For Failure to Register As Sex Offender

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Pearl man this afternoon after he allegedly failed to register as a sex offender at a new residence.

Pike County law enforcement officials began investigating this week a report that 45 year old Walter W. Lynn, Jr., formerly of Pearl, was living at a residence in Pittsfield. At approximately 1:30 this afternoon, Pike County Deputies entered a residence in the 200 block of West Clare Avenue in Pittsfield and took Lynn into custody without incident.

Lynn was sentenced in Macon County Court in June 2012 for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor between the age of 13-16. He served 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in the case. Lynn was also convicted for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim less than 13 years of age in Macon County in October 2008 from alleged incidents in 2005.

Failure to comply with any of the requirements of the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act is a Class 3 felony which is punishable by 2-5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. A second violation is a Class 2 felony punishable by 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.