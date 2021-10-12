Pearl Man Arrested For Firearms, Explosives Charges

A Pearl man is behind bars in the Pike County Jail for firearms and explosives charges.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says on September 29th at 11:35 P.M., the Pike County Sheriff’s Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver 2020 Toyota car on Franklin Street in Pittsfield. The vehicle sped away and a short pursuit followed. The vehicle eventually pulled over near Perry Street at Madison Street in Pittsfield.

Subsequent to an investigation, law enforcement officials located a firearm, ammunition, and home-made explosive devices in the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody and transported to a medical facility.

On September 30th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department followed up with the investigation and conducted a court-authorized search warrant at a residence located on 212th Avenue in Pearl. Subsequent to the execution of said search warrant, a firearm, ammunition, methamphetamine, home-made explosive devices, and a computer were seized.

On Wednesday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested 26 year old Tanner S. Reed of Pearl on a no-bond Pike County warrant for the offense of unlawful possession of explosive or incendiary devices. Reed remains held at the Pike County Jail.

Greenwood says the investigation remains ongoing and further charges may be pending. The Pittsfield Police Department and Illinois Secretary of State Bomb Squad assisted with the investigation.