Pearl Man Sentenced to Prison on Domestic Violence Charge

A Pearl man is heading to prison for domestic battery.

37-year old Chad A. Wooldridge of Pearl pleaded guilty to felony domestic battery with a prior conviction in Pike County Circuit Court on March 26th.

Wooldridge was arrested by members of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on the evening of February 3rd, 2023 for a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Blue Street in Milton. Wooldridge was additionally cited for aggravated domestic battery with strangulation in the case. That Class 3 felony was dropped per the plea agreement. Wooldridge had previously served prison time for aggravated battery through use of a deadly weapon charges in 2018.

Wooldridge was sentenced on Tuesday to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay an undisclosed county fine. He was given credit for 10 days served in the Pike County Jail.