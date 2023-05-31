Pearl Woman Arrested in Traffic Stop in Pleasant Hill

By Benjamin Cox on May 31, 2023 at 11:19am

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has released details about an arrest from this past Friday.

On Friday at 3:15PM, Pike County Chief Deputy Zack Orr conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Fifth Street in Pleasant Hill on a red 2015 Volkswagen car.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 34-year old Cheyenne M. Williams of Pearl was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice, resisting arrest, aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence of drugs, child endangerment, and driving with a suspended license.

According to a press release, Williams allegedly attempted to throw a methamphetamine smoking pipe during her arrest.

Williams made a first appearance in Pike County Circuit Court yesterday where bond was set at $10,000 with 10% to apply. Williams was able to post bond with certain conditions set that she must drug test once every two weeks. A preliminary hearing has been set for June 13th.