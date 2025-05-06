Peddlers complaints

By Gary Scott on May 6, 2025 at 3:23pm

Jacksonville police are fielding complaints about door to door energy salesmen in Jacksonville.

Police say multiple complaints have come from the community, and one of the companies identified is Vista Energy.

Officers say the solicitors are claiming to be with Ameren, and demanding to see an Ameren bill. One such complainant claimed the sales person was rude.

The same solicitor said he or she knew they needed a peddler’s license, but would not get one.

Police are asking people to bar entrance into any homes, and call police at 479-4630, or dial 9-1-1.

Police will take action if they locate one of these salespeople, and at least cite them for not having a peddler’s license.

