Pedestrian Injured After Walking Into Traffic on West Morton

By Benjamin Cox on September 9, 2023 at 7:20am

A pedestrian was struck by vehicle after an apparent mental health episode on West Morton Avenue last night.

A caller advised West Central Joint Dispatch at 11:15PM last night that her son was having a mental health break down and was wandering in traffic in the 1800 block of West Morton Avenue. She advised that he had been hit by a vehicle.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, 23-year old Hart L. Buckley of the 500 block of South Westgate Avenue was walking eastbound in the roadway of West Morton Avenue and was struck by a vehicle driven by 41-year old Jessica G. Hopkins of New Holland, Illinois.

Buckley was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by EMS for treatment and unknown injuries.

Hopkins’ vehicle sustained a broken headlight and was able to be driven from the scene.

No citations were issued. Buckley’s status is currently unknown.

No further information on the incident is available.