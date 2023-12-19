Pedestrian Killed in West College Avenue Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash, JPD Seeking Info

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, at 5:26 pm officers responded to a call of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Dunlap Court and West College Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a female unresponsive in the roadway. Police along with members of the Jacksonville Fire Department and LifeStar EMS rendered aid at the scene. The female pedestrian was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Jacksonville Police officials say the incident remains under investigation, but as of the time of the press release, no arrests had been made. The Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene of the crash.

Jacksonville Police are asking if anyone has information on this incident to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630.

Jacksonville Police officials say the identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of the victim’s family. Any further information about the victim will be released by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson.