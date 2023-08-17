Pedestrian Struck by Semi on I-72 Near South Jacksonville

By Benjamin Cox on August 17, 2023 at 8:22am

The Illinois State Police are currently investigating why a pedestrian was walking in the road way on Interstate 72 this morning before they were struck by a semi-tractor trailer.

ISP Troop 6 reports that at approximately 2:18AM on I-72 westbound at mile marker 63 a collision occurred between a pedestrian walking in the roadway for an unknown reason and a semi traveling westbound.

The unidentified pedestrian was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

All westbound lanes of I-72 were shut down until approximately 5AM while ISP and local authorities investigated the incident. No further information is currently available.

This story will be updated.