Pedestrian Taken to Hospital After Being Struck by Vehicle in Store Parking Lot Sunday

Jacksonville Police and EMS responded to a Morton Avenue Business Sunday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

According to a report by Jacksonville Police, responded to the Home and Pharmacy doors of Walmart just before 2:00 pm.

According to the report, the driver of a vehicle attempting to turn left in the parking lot said he did not see a pedestrian crossing the lot at the time. The vehicle then struck the pedestrian as a result.

The pedestrian received a laceration to her right arm and complained of pain in her left knee and the left side of her chest. She was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Her current status is unknown at this time.

No citations were issued in the incident. The driver was not injured and the vehicle was not damaged according to the report.