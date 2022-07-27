Pennock Returning to Pikeland District As Principal

Another West Central Illinois School District has a new administrator.

During last Wednesday’s Pikeland Board of Education meeting, the district announced the hiring of Mrs. Brandi Pennock as the new Dpod (Grades 6-8) principal where she will serve along side Jon Frieden who oversees Cpod (Grades 3-5). According to a press release, the hiring solidified the move of Lisa Jokisch to the role of Special Education Director for the district for the upcoming school year.

Pennock comes over from the Barry-Western school district where she served as the Jr. High Principal. The Pike Press reports that Pennock is a former teacher in the district and is a Pittsfield High School graduate. Pennock says she is currently seeking a doctorate in education at Western Illinois University.