Peoples Bank and Trust Annual Meeting

The Peoples Bank and Trust board chairman Brad Davis says the bank spent the past year building communities, customer base, team and capabilities.

Davis made the comments at the People First Bancshares board meeting last week in Pana.

Brad Davis was re-elected board chairman, and Christopher Swing will again serves as vice chairman.

David Dorn jr, Swing and Brittany Walters were re-elected to three year terms on the board.

Davis recognized retiring director emeritus Michael Trexler for 31 years of service to the organization.

Peoples merged with Arcola First Bank in this past year.

