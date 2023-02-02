People’s Bank & Trust Announce Several Promotions and Staffing Changes

People’s Bank & Trust has announced four key promotions at its branches across the area.

Palliser

Susan Palliser has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Consumer Banking in Waverly and Palmyra. Palliser joined the Bank in October 2011 as a Consumer Banker and was later promoted to Consumer Banking Officer.

Dugger

McKennah Dugger has been promoted to Consumer Banker in Springfield. Dugger joined the Bank in May 2018 as a part time teller in the Waverly office. Dugger was promoted to a Customer Service Representative position in 2020. In her new role, Dugger will be responsible for providing individualized and comprehensive banking services to consumer banking customers in the Springfield branch area.

Grimmett

Jeff Grimmett, AVP Consumer Banker in Waverly, Springfield and Palmyra has taken on a new role as an AVP, Consumer Banker in Taylorville, Springfield and Morrisonville. Grimmett is a native of Waverly and has been with the Waverly branch since 2004.

Horath

In the Operations Department, Angela Horath has been promoted to AVP, Deposit Operations. Horath originally joined the Bank in 2015 in Altamont as a teller and was later a Customer Service Representative. She took a year off in 2020 and returned as a bookkeeper in June 2021. Horath currently works in both the Altamont and Pana branches. In her new role, Horath is responsible for the administration and implementation of the bank’s bookkeeping/operations department.

Ishmael

Haylee Ishmael, a part time teller in Pana has taken a full time bookkeeping position in the Deposit Operations area. Ishmael joined the Bank in April 2022.

Peoples Bank & Trust is a locally owned and managed independent community bank with ten offices located in Pana, Taylorville, Altamont, Tower Hill, Charleston, Springfield, Morrisonville, Palmyra, Waverly, and White Hall. Peoples is a full service bank offering customer service to consumers, small business, and farmers in Central Illinois. People First Bancshares, Inc., with corporate offices in Pana is the holding company for Peoples Bank & Trust.