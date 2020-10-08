People’s Bank & Trust Donate to Area School Districts For Remote Learning Costs

Mark Scott, North Greene CUSD #3 Superintendent is pictured receiving $5,000 from Lori Doolin, AVP Consumer Banking at Peoples Bank & Trust. Also pictured are Jaclyn Kuchy, North Greene Elementary Principal, Stacy Schutz, Board President, Melissa Killam, Special Education Coordinator, Karen Spencer and Christina Powell of Peoples Bank & Trust and Amanda Macias, North Greene Jr/Sr High Principal.

Peoples Bank & Trust, in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, is helping two local school districts with remote learning challenges. Peoples Bank & Trust has provided $5,000 each to North Greene and Waverly’s school districts to meet the challenges of COVID-19’s remote learning costs.

President & CEO of People’s John Gardner says it was a way for the bank to contribute to the districts to reduce the costs to students, teachers, and district support staff to help provide for the necessary operational changes required due to the pandemic.

Peoples Bank & Trust is a locally owned and managed, independent community bank with ten offices located in Charleston, Altamont, Tower Hill, Pana, Taylorville, Morrisonville, Springfield, Waverly, Palmyra and White Hall with corporate offices located in Pana. People’s also donated to 5 other school districts in their service territory as a part of the initiative.