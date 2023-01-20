Peoria Man Found Guilty of 3 Counts of Predatory Criminal Sex Assault in Brown County

A Peoria man was found guilty on 3 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Brown County Court on Wednesday after a two-day trial.

37 year old Brian A. Myles of Peoria was found guilty of all three counts, all Class X felonies, by Brown County Circuit Judge Jerry Hooker.

Myles is accused of sexually assaulting a family member under the age of 13 on three separate occasions.

The trial was originally slated for a jury call on Tuesday, but after both the state and defense questioned 21 potential jurors that morning, Myles decided to waive the jury call. The bench trial then began with opening arguments on Tuesday afternoon.

Over the course of a day and a half of the trial, the bench heard testimony from the victim, a small number of witnesses, Brown County authorities, and also watched a video of the police interview with Myles at the time of his initial arrest.

Myles is due back in Brown County Circuit Court on March 8th for sentencing. He faces between 6 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He is currently being lodged at the Schuyler County Jail prior to sentencing.