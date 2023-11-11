Performance of Bradbury Production to Benefit Petersburg Youth Fine Arts Studio

The public has the opportunity tonight to get inside the mind of one of the area’s most revered playwrights.

The Ken Bradbury Foundation is presenting a one-night only performance of “From The Writer’s Desk (and the Director’s Chair)” in Petersburg at Broadgauge, located at 101 North 7th Street in Petersburg, starting at 7:30PM. Ken’s brother, Keith says its an introspective and fun look into the process of creating and putting on a play: “This is a show that was put together by Jim Yale of Petersburg. It chronicles the business of putting on a show in the eyes of the director and the writer, which was Ken Bradbury. It starts out with the idea and goes clear through opening night. As Ken did for nearly all of his shows, he wrote a journal for each cast member. This show is taken from notes of those journals. Most cast members have those and cherish those journals they received. It’s really fun to see the process and what goes on from beginning to end.”

Doors open at 6:30 for the show. Tickets will be available at the door or online at broadgauge.com/events.

Ticket proceeds will go towards the Young Artists Fund for Studio on the Square in Petersburg. Bradbury says the show will open with a brief singing performance from some of the youth who attend the studio. MaryJane Bradbury says it’s a worthy, upcoming group: “They have a fabulous young lady in Petersburg who is taking her time to teach young people voice and theater. They have a venue that is called the Young Artists Fund, where all the proceeds from this show will provide scholarships for so that any student that is unable to pay but wants to learn more about the arts. The name of the studio is The Studio on the Square, which is just two doors down from Broadgauge.”

The two-act show runs for approximately one hour and 30 minutes, and will be performed tonight without any technology or microphones. Keith along with Stephanie Soltermann, Jim Yale, Brenda Yale, and Hope Cherry will star.

General admission is $10.