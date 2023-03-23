Perry Man Arrested for Home Invasion, Violating Two Orders of Protection

A Perry man remains lodged at the Pike County Jail in connection to a recent home invasion.

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a residence in the 100 block of East Street in Perry just before midnight Tuesday for a report of a possible burglary in progress.

According to a report by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, subsequent to an investigation upon arrival at the residence, 25-year-old Landon K. Miller of Perry was arrested for home invasion, two counts of violating an order of protection, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

Miller was due to make a first appearance in court today. He remains held at the Pike County Jail.